On This Day 2009: Mark Hughes sacked by Man City and replaced by Roberto Mancini

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester City v Sunderland – City of Manchester Stadium
Mark Hughes paid the price for a run of two wins in 11 games as he was sacked as Manchester City manager and immediately replaced by Roberto Mancini.

City owner Sheikh Mansour and chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak had become increasingly convinced that Hughes was not the man to steer the club into the top four despite a summer transfer outlay of £120 million.

Nevertheless, Hughes was axed with the club sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table – a position the owners had previously indicated would be an adequate return for the campaign.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Liverpool v Manchester City – Anfield

Mark Hughes failed to win the support of City’s owners (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hughes had brought in Emmanuel Adebayor and Kolo Toure for a combined fee of £40 million, but neither impressed while the form of Robinho also remained a constant concern.

Speculation had been mounting that Hughes was set to be replaced by Mancini, and City’s senior players were informed of the decision minutes after an entertaining 4-3 win over Sunderland.

The appearance of Mancini at Eastlands had fuelled suggestions that Hughes’ 18-month reign was about to come to an end, and he seemed resigned to his fate as he watched Roque Santa Cruz seal three points against the Black Cats.

Soccer – UEFA Europa League – Group A -Manchester City v Red Bull Salzburg – Manchester City Training Session – Carrington

Mark Hughes was immediately replaced by Roberto Mancini (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 45-year-old Mancini guided Inter Milan to three successive Serie A titles from 2006, and Khaldoon said in a statement: “Roberto is a hugely experienced manager with a proven track record of winning trophies and championships.”

With Brian Kidd as his number two, Mancini would ultimately enhance his reputation by leading City to a dramatic Premier League title win in 2012, after a dramatic final-day win over Queen’s Park Rangers.

He signed a new five-year deal in July 2012, but the club owners were growing increasingly restless and Mancini was dismissed in May the following year, three years after a shock FA Cup final defeat to Wigan.