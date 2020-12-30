Paul Hurst returns to manage Grimsby

Grimsby have announced the return of Paul Hurst as their new manager.

The 46-year-old, along with long-time assistant Chris Doig, has signed a deal to replace Ian Holloway at the Mariners until June 2023.

Hurst guided Grimsby back to the English Football League in 2016 during his first spell with the club, which lasted five-and-a-half years, before also taking charge of Shrewsbury, Ipswich and Scunthorpe.

Hurst, whose new side are third-bottom in League Two, told Grimsby’s official website: “It’s a bit surreal to be back. It brings back a lot of nice memories too.

“It’s great to see a lot of familiar faces here still and I have enjoyed it. Not much has changed, many of the faces are still the same but that can be a positive.

“No one wants to see the club where it is. There is no doubt that it is a perilous position.

“There is no point in hiding away from that fact and after being a big part in helping the club get back into the league, I can hopefully play a big part in making sure that we are still there come the end of the season.”

Holloway resigned as boss last week and blamed his departure on the “inappropriate” actions of the club’s prospective new owners, led by Tom Shutes, stating they contacted him directly on several occasions.

Chairman Philip Day said: “The consortium has been involved and consulted on Paul’s appointment and is very supportive of the board’s decision.

“As Paul has identified there will be a necessity to sign players in the forthcoming transfer window, I am pleased that the consortium will again be involved in decisions relating to this and we welcome the added value this will bring.”