Jose Mourinho open to Manchester United return as Old Trafford chiefs consider dugout options
Jose Mourinho is a free agent following a year-long stint with Turkish club Fenerbahce
Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United this season after leaving his post as manager of Fenerbahce.
The 62-year-old Portuguese coach has parted company with Fenerbahce after failing to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League.
Fenerbahce were defeated by Benfica in the final play-off qualification round, meaning they drop into the UEFA Europa League for 2025-26, subsequently missing out on approximately €92.5 million (£80m) in guaranteed broadcast revenue.
Jose Mourinho could make a return to management in England
Qualification for the Europa League, UEFA's secondary continental club competition, is comparably worth around €23m (20m) per season.
A statement released by the Turkish club read: "Our Professional Football team has parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been serving as head coach since the 2024-2025 season.
"We thank him for his efforts for our team thus far and wish him success in his future career."
Mourinho's exit opens up the possibility he will return to management in the Premier League with a number of clubs considering the positions of their current head coaches.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
West Ham United have begun the season poorly under Graham Potter with dissenting fans calling for the ex-Chelsea gaffer to leave the London Stadium.
Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim's continued woes in the Old Trafford dugout has left Manchester United chiefs considering his future with the club.
Amorim has been unable to turn Man United's fortunes around, despite having a full pre-season schedule to work with the squad and a transfer net spend of over £200m this summer.
Mourinho will now be linked with a sensational return to the club, whom he left in December 2018 after two-and-a-half years at the helm.
During that time, Mourinho won the League Cup, FA Community Shield and FA Cup with the Red Devils, whilst also finishing second in the Premier League table - a far-cry from the club's current standing in English football after last season's 15th place finish.
Once again a managerial free agent, Mourinho has expressed no desire to retire from the game and is known to be based in the UK where he is expected to return to be with his family.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.