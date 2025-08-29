Jose Mourinho open to Manchester United return as Old Trafford chiefs consider dugout options

Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United this season after leaving his post as manager of Fenerbahce.

The 62-year-old Portuguese coach has parted company with Fenerbahce after failing to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League.

Fenerbahce were defeated by Benfica in the final play-off qualification round, meaning they drop into the UEFA Europa League for 2025-26, subsequently missing out on approximately €92.5 million (£80m) in guaranteed broadcast revenue.

Jose Mourinho could make a return to management in England

Mourinho failed to qualify for the Champions League with Fenerbahce (Image credit: Getty Images)

Qualification for the Europa League, UEFA's secondary continental club competition, is comparably worth around €23m (20m) per season.

A statement released by the Turkish club read: "Our Professional Football team has parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been serving as head coach since the 2024-2025 season.

Fenerbahce will play Europa League football this season (Image credit: Alamy)

"We thank him for his efforts for our team thus far and wish him success in his future career."

Mourinho's exit opens up the possibility he will return to management in the Premier League with a number of clubs considering the positions of their current head coaches.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

West Ham United have begun the season poorly under Graham Potter with dissenting fans calling for the ex-Chelsea gaffer to leave the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim's continued woes in the Old Trafford dugout has left Manchester United chiefs considering his future with the club.

Mourinho could make a sensational return to Manchester United under their new INEOS ownership (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim has been unable to turn Man United's fortunes around, despite having a full pre-season schedule to work with the squad and a transfer net spend of over £200m this summer.

Mourinho will now be linked with a sensational return to the club, whom he left in December 2018 after two-and-a-half years at the helm.

Mourinho was Man United boss between May 2016 and December 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

During that time, Mourinho won the League Cup, FA Community Shield and FA Cup with the Red Devils, whilst also finishing second in the Premier League table - a far-cry from the club's current standing in English football after last season's 15th place finish.

Once again a managerial free agent, Mourinho has expressed no desire to retire from the game and is known to be based in the UK where he is expected to return to be with his family.