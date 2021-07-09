Pints for 10p as young Ken Barlow causes Corrie stir – 1966 compared to 2021
By PA Staff
England’s long wait to contest another major final has come to an end.
The Three Lions will face Italy in Sunday’s European Championship decider and attempt to finally add to their World Cup triumph of 1966.
A lot has changed in the last 55 years. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how life then compares to now.
Cost of a pint
1966: Two shillings (10 pence, or £1.75 in today’s money)
2021: £3.69
Number One in the singles charts
July 30, 1966: Chris Farlowe – ‘Out of Time’
July 9, 2021: Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Cost of a new car
1966: £950 (£15,968 in today’s money)
2021: £22,000
Average house price
1966: £3,620 (£60,848 in today’s money)
2021: £256,405
Top storyline in Coronation Street
July 1966: Ken Barlow starts a film society in the Glad Tidings Mission but one of the films shown by mistake is a nudist film.
July 2021: Todd Grimshaw reaches a new low as he steals from a homeless man’s funeral fund.
A ticket to the final
1966 World Cup: 10 shillings (50p, or £8.73 in today’s money)
Euro 2020: £81.78-£813.35
Average wage
1966: For men, £1,220
2021: £27,768
Footballer wages
George Cohen 1966: £1,400
Kyle Walker 2021: £7,800,000 (salarysport.com)
Litre of petrol
1966: One shilling and two pence (£1.02 in today’s money)
2021: 130.5p
Cinema ticket
1966: Four shillings and 9.5 pence (24.03p in today’s money)
2021: £6.75
Pint of milk
1966: Four pence (29p in today’s money)
2021: 42p
