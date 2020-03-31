Rangers and Celtic fined by UEFA over Europa League incidents

Rangers have been fined by UEFA for three separate incidents in their Europa League campaign.

Old Firm rivals Celtic have also been punished for a late kick-off in the same competition.

The Govan club were hit by a 10,000 euros (£8,850) fine after a supporter “invaded the field of play” during the last-32 match against Braga at Ibrox on February 20, with an additional 5,250 euros (£4,650) punishment for the “throwing of fireworks” during the 3-2 home win.

Rangers have also been fined 5,250 euros by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body for “the throwing of objects” from the crowd during the last-16 match against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox on March 12.

Celtic were hit with a fine of 15,000 euros (£13,300) for the kick-off in their Europa League last-32 match against Copenhagen in Denmark on February 20 being late, with the governing body holding Hoops manager Neil Lennon responsible for the indiscretion and warned.

The Parkhead club was also warned after breaching rules on “oversized manufacturer identification” in the return game in Glasgow, with all fines having to be paid to UEFA within 90 days.