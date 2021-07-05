Rangers sign midfielder John Lundstram on free transfer
By PA Staff
Rangers have signed midfielder John Lundstram from Sheffield United on a free transfer.
The 27-year-old former Everton trainee was a regular in the Blades team during their two-year stay in the Premier League.
Manager Steven Gerrard told the Rangers website: “John is a player I have known for some time and knew he would enhance our squad.
🆕 Steven Gerrard's Rangers squad has today been strengthened further with the addition of English Premier League midfielder John Lundstram on a three year deal on a free transfer.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 5, 2021
“Having played in the Premiership, he has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks. John is a winner and knows what is required to succeed at a club of this stature.
“He will add steel and presence to our midfield along with his quality which makes our squad much stronger, and to procure a player of John’s profile and experience is very pleasing.
Lundstram – who has signed a three-year contract – added: “I spoke with the manager and he sold the club to me, and I was just taken aback by his ambition, vision and drive.”
