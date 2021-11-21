Real Madrid transfer news: Eden Hazard among four players made available

Real Madrid are ready to let four of their most high-profile players leave the club in January, according to reports.

The Spanish giants are planning to be highly active in the transfer market next summer, with Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba among their targets.

In order to make space for several arrivals, Madrid are looking to offload some of the players who are out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Marca, los Blancos are willing to listen to offers for Isco, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Marcelo in the January transfer window.

Three of those players have been at the club for several years, with Bale, Isco and Marcelo involved in four Champions League triumphs.

The members of that trio have racked up more than 1100 appearances for Madrid between them, but each of them looks set to depart sooner rather than later.

Isco, Bale and Marcelo are all out of contract next summer and none will be offered a new deal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are hoping to get them off the books before the end of the season, though, and potential buyers have been alerted to their availability in the winter window.

However, it will be difficult for Madrid to find clubs that are willing to take any of Isco, Bale or Marcelo off their hands.

Given that all three players will be available for free a few months later, interested parties are likely to wait until the end of the campaign.

Hazard has also been made available for transfer just two and a half years into a Madrid career which has been blighted by injury problems.

The Belgium international is under contract in the Spanish capital until 2024, but Madrid are willing to cut their losses on a player they signed for £103.5m a little over two years ago.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for their former star, but it is unclear if there is any substance to those rumours.

