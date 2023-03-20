Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues this season?

10 minutes on the clock, 98 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every club to win one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992?

Serie A used to rule them all. Perhaps it was the magic of Italia 90, the handsome tax benefits, the allure of the world's best coaches or just the gelato – but it seemed like every player in the world wanted a slice of pizza.

It could – should – have been France. One side were unbelievable in the early 1990s, winning France's only Champions League title in 1993 before bribery allegations tore down an empire's foundations. In the end, Serie A was best challenged by the Premier League, with a 'Big Four' all reaching Champions League finals in the 2000s.

And then came the Spanish era. El Clasico's two sides did their bit to assert La Liga as the dominant league, while the Bundesliga assumed the position as the hipster's choice.

Europe's top five leagues have been in flux but generally, they've remained the top five nations to play football in the modern era. Can you name every club to compete in the top five leagues this season?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?