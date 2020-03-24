"You can't put a price on him" - Rio Ferdinand believes Mason Greenwood is invaluable to Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand believes Mason Greenwood could be a key player for Manchester United for years to come.

Greenwood has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season at Old Trafford, scoring 12 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

The Premier League campaign is currently on hold until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Ferdinand believes Greenwood will be able to pick up where he left off and praised the 18-year-old's composure in front of goal.

“Have you seen what this kid is doing?!” the former United defender said on Instagram.

“Left and right foot. If you said to him take a free-kick please, in his own mind he is saying to himself ‘do they want it on my right or my left foot?’ That is the kind of conversations he is having in his head.

“Left foot, right foot, bang. The ball is hitting the back of the net, that is how he moves. I have seen this kid since he was very young and I have heard people talking about him at the club.

"Every level he has gone into, that is the key, every level he has played he has looked unfazed and stepped up to it easily. Like with pure, pure ease. He has just done it.

“He just looks around ‘Old Trafford? This is me, I’m meant to be here.’ That is the vibe I get from him. You can’t put a price on that, that cold-hearted calm confidence is just mad.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently fifth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of Chelsea in fourth spot.

However, their current position in the standings will be sufficient for Champions League qualification as long as the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds Manchester City's two-season ban from European competition.

