Robbie Fowler joins list of managers to lose job during coronavirus pandemic

Robbie Fowler will not be returning to his role as Brisbane Roar manager as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here the PA news agency looks at those who have left their jobs or will miss out on leading their team in major tournaments during the crisis.

Mick McCarthy

FAI thank Mick McCarthy as Stephen Kenny takes up Ireland job with immediate effect— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 4, 2020

McCarthy was always going to leave in August to make way for Stephen Kenny, the Republic’s Under-21 boss. But he was replaced by Kenny with immediate effect following the postponement of the Republic’s European Championship play-off with Slovakia. “That’s hugely disappointing, but I fully understand it,” McCarthy told FAI TV.

Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill will focus on his role at Stoke (Liam McBurney/PA)

O’Neill stepped down from his country to focus on his duties at Stoke, who he joined in January. Initially the 50-year-old was to take charge of Northern Ireland in the European Championship play-off against Bosnia-Herzegovina and would have led them to Euro 2020 if they had qualified. But with the tournament pushed back until 2021, O’Neill left after eight years in charge.

Phil Neville

Phil Neville will stand down as England Women’s manager next year (Ian West/PA)

The England Women’s manager will not renew his contract and will step down next year. The former England international was due to lead Team GB at this summer’s Olympic Games before it was pushed back a year. He was also preparing for Euro 2021 in England before that was moved to July 2022 because of the knock-on effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Age Hareide

Age Hareide’s contract will expire in the summer (Niall Carson/PA)

Hareide’s contract expires this summer and Denmark had already lined up Kasper Hjulmand as his successor. Former Norwich and Manchester City defender Hareide, who also managed Norway, took Denmark to the World Cup in 2018. Hjulmand will now take charge at the rescheduled Euros in 2021.

Graeme Jones

Graeme Jones is on his way out of Kenilworth Road (PA)

Luton manager Jones was the first notable domestic casualty, losing his job as a result of cost-cutting at Kenilworth Road. The 50-year-old left the Sky Bet Championship strugglers via mutual agreement, with the club needing to reduce costs during the shutdown. A statement read: “Given the current circumstances affecting not only football but the world as whole, the club are taking an early move to restructure in order to reduce its cost base and to create efficiencies within the football department. As a result of amicable discussions, Graeme and the board of directors have agreed terms upon which he will leave his role with immediate effect.”

Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew rejected a bonus for keeping ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie (Mark Kerton/PA)

Alan Pardew left his role as ADO Den Haag manager by mutual consent on Tuesday after the Dutch Eredivisie club maintained their top-flight status. Den Haag were seven points adrift of safety and almost certain to be in the relegation play-offs before the campaign was ended. The Dutch FA did not enforce any relegation or promotion, meaning Den Haag stayed up, but Pardew and coaches Chris Powell and Paul Butler will not have their contracts renewed – they were set to expire on June 30.

Tommy Wright

🔵⚪️| THE END OF AN ERA— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 2, 2020

St Johnstone announced that long-serving manager Tommy Wright had parted company with the club. The Northern Irishman had two years left on his contract but Saints admitted that they had planned for the 56-year-old to leave at the end of the campaign and felt that “now would be an appropriate time” to cut ties. Wright joined the Ladbrokes Premiership club in November 2011 as assistant manager before taking the hotseat in June 2013, leading Saints to their first-ever Scottish Cup success in 2014 and several top-six league places.

Nigel Clough

❗️ BREAKING NEWS: Nigel Clough steps down as Brewers manager— Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) May 18, 2020

Nigel Clough agreed to step down as Burton manager in order to “help the club with the financial pressures in these unprecedented times”, ending his second spell in charge of the Brewers. First taking over in 1998, Clough helped Burton up the non-league pyramid before leaving to join Derby with the club on the cusp of the Football League. He returned to the club in 2015 and took them to the Championship. Jake Buxton will take over as player-manager when his playing contract ends.

Robbie Fowler

A statement from Brisbane Roar Football Club: https://t.co/tkN8amnGWSpic.twitter.com/ylIefPHmsH— Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) June 29, 2020

Fowler will not be returning to his position as boss of Brisbane Roar. The former Liverpool and England striker was appointed to the role in April 2019 on a two-year deal and had ex-Everton midfielder Tony Grant working as his assistant. The team were fourth in the A-League when the 2019-20 season was suspended in March by the pandemic.