Ross hopes Hibs can take Heart from derby display

Jack Ross hopes his Hibernian team can learn major lessons from their contrasting fortunes against Rangers and Hearts.

Hibs lost two early goals in a 3-0 defeat by the Light Blues before bouncing back in style in the Edinburgh derby thanks to Martin Boyle’s first-half double.

The Leith side took control early on at Tynecastle thanks to their work-rate and attitude and the assists came from a typical source but in an uncharacteristic manner.

Scott Allan is famed for his defence-splitting passes but it was a lobbed ball into the box and a tackle that set Boyle away twice to deliver expert finishes.

Ross, whose side finish the year at Livingston on Sunday, told Hibs TV: “It’s encouraging them to believe in the qualities they have but also encouraging them that they have to do the fundamental part of the game all the time really well.

“The two goals highlight that, from the things we had to rectify from Friday. The two goals shows that and Scott’s involvement in them.

“He arguably got two assists, one was a hook-on and one was winning a challenge in the middle of the pitch, which is very different from what we normally associate him with.

“But it just highlights the importance of doing that side of the game as well because the other side of the game I think we will always do well. It’s just making sure we do this because on these types of occasions you need to have that as well.”