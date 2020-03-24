Ross McCrorie becomes fifth Portsmouth player to test positive for coronavirus

Portsmouth have confirmed a fifth member of their squad has tested positive for coronavirus.

The League One club say on-loan Rangers full-back Ross McCrorie is now self-isolating.

Previous tests showed that four other Pompey players – James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Haji Mnoga and Sean Raggett – had also contracted the virus.

📰 #Pompey can confirm that Ross McCrorie has tested positive for coronavirus ⬇️https://t.co/cL4XSfiLvW— Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) March 24, 2020

A statement read: “All five players displayed mild or no symptoms, but are self-isolating in accordance with government guidelines.”

The club say they are now waiting on the results of one more test, which is for a member of their backroom team.

Portsmouth’s players and staff were tested following their FA Cup tie with Arsenal after several members of the Gunners squad had been in contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis on the night of their recent Europa League meeting.

Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, confirmed he had the virus on March 10, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta subsequently tested positive.