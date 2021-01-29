Said Benrahma makes permanent Hammers switch with Jesse Lingard due on loan

West Ham have turned Said Benrahma’s loan into a permanent transfer, paving the way for Jesse Lingard to join the club.

Algerian forward Benrahma has signed a contract at the London Stadium until 2026.

The 25-year-old initially joined on loan from Brentford on deadline day during the last transfer window, after an issue with his medical almost scuppered the move.

The Hammers were due to make that deal permanent in the summer but have now completed the transfer, worth £25million plus £5m in add-ons, early in order to free up a loan space in their squad.

That means Lingard, who travelled to east London on Thursday night, can now complete his loan switch from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The PA news agency understands West Ham have agreed to pay United a £1.5million loan fee and cover the 28-year-old England midfielder’s wages.

It is also understood that the pay-out for Benrahma will not affect manager David Moyes’ search for a striker, with Bournemouth’s Joshua King now being linked with a move to the London Stadium.