Scott Parker urges Fulham to forget FA Cup exit and focus on Premier League

Scott Parker wants Fulham to put their FA Cup exit behind them as they focus on a crucial midweek trip to Brighton in the Premier League.

Jay Rodriguez struck twice, including from the penalty spot before turning provider for Kevin Long who was able to tap home as Burnley booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win at Fulham.

The result was Fulham’s third-successive defeat and they conceded three goals for the first time since a 3-2 loss to Everton on November 22, but the manager wants them to move on from their lacklustre performance.

“We’ve got some massive games coming up now, every game is going to be big for us this year, certainly now,” Parker said.

“We’re halfway through the season now and like you said, this game, I hate the cliche of ‘let’s forget about this game, whack a line under it and move on’, but I think that’s the fact.

“(It was) 3-0 today and we were worthy of the result (against) Burnley. We huffed and puffed and were never really able to get in the game, now it’s full focus onto Brighton, West Brom and the other games we have coming up in the league.”

Parker made eight changes from his side’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester United midweek, but many of the fringe players failed to impose themselves on the game and impress their manager.

“I thought Josh Onomah played well today,” the Fulham boss said when asked if any of the players brought in for the game could be pushing for a place in the upcoming league matches.

“I thought after being out for some time he came in for QPR and I thought he was a real driver with his head down and worked hard in which was a tough game no doubt, a very difficult game.

“Frank Anguissa I also thought was very, very good but overall I don’t think there’s anyone who jumped out of the page at any of us really and that’s the way the game panned out really.”

Burnley goalscorer Rodriguez said the squad was “buzzing” after they booked their place in the next round after building on their shock league victory over Liverpool at Anfield midweek.

“It’s another game to look forward to now,” the 31-year-old told the club website.

“The lads are buzzing we got through to keep the run going. I always think cup runs are amazing, everything about them, and especially the FA Cup.

“You respect both teams. Whoever gets through to the next round will deserve to be there so you respect them fully and it will be a tough game. But everyone loves a cup run, so hopefully we do well.”