Arsenal Champions League final loss described as a 'win for football' by Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker did not hold back in his assessment of the 2026 Champions League final

The Gunners lost 4-3 on penalties in Europe's most prestigious final, after a 1-1 stalemate played out in regular and extra time.

Arsenal’s playing style against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final has since been slammed by ex-England international Gary Lineker, alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and PSG midfielder Joao Neves.

Mikel Arteta’s men, victors of the 2025/26 Premier League title, created just 0.51xG in 120 minutes against PSG from a total seven shots, including Kai Havertz’s sixth minute strike.

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson slammed Arsenal in the aftermath of Sunday’s final with a text message sent to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

According to Ben Jacobs, the ex-Manchester United boss’ message read: “You were the team that played football,” — likely in reference to PSG’s dominant ball possession and superior attack.

Sir Alex Ferguson appeared to enjoy PSG's victory, as evidenced by his text message to the club's president (Image credit: Getty Images)

Get VIP Arsenal tickets for next season HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

The French champions recorded 75% possession to Arsenal’s 25%, and created triple the Gunners’ Opta-defined Big Chances (3-1), as well as triple their shots (21-7).

Gary Lineker joined Sir Alex Ferguson in that view while speaking on his Rest is Football podcast, branding PSG’s win “a victory for positive football.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He said: “As a fan with no skin in the game, I think Arsenal had to play that way because they wouldn’t have beaten PSG any other way, but at the same time, I think football won.

“As a complete neutral I would say it’s a victory for positive football over negative football,” continued the ex-Tottenham striker.

Lineker praised Arsenal’s “brilliant” defending, before offering a cruel breakdown of the many areas in which PSG excelled over Mikel Arteta’s men.

Joao Neves, a stand-out on the night, also offered harsh words for Arteta's side. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Football is entertainment and you want to see teams that are really positive, creative and have the best players and play wonderful football… in terms of how football should be played, the best team won,” said the ex-England international.

PSG midfielder Joao Neves, who played every available minute in the Champions League final, also chimed in after his side’s victory to criticise Arsenal’s playing style.

“I think we deserved this title. I saw only one team on the pitch, to be honest,” said the 21-year-old.