Michael Carrick's dream first Manchester United signing revealed as player expected to accept transfer proposal

Manchester United are reportedly ready to join the transfer battle to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney this summer, with manager Michael Carrick spearheading the club's pursuit.

According to a report by The Northern Echo, Carrick has championed the 23-year-old’s capabilities during recent post-season recruitment meetings as Man United plot a comprehensive summer overhaul of their engine room.

Middlesbrough are likely prepared to cash in on their prized asset following their Championship play-off final defeat to Hull City, and with Hackney entering the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium, a summer exit is virtually guaranteed.

Michael Carrick eyes Hayden Hackney reunion at Man United

Boro midfielder Hayden Hackney (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England Under-21 international's form throughout 2025/26 saw him crowned Championship Player of the Season.

Portuguese giants FC Porto, alongside Premier League suitors Tottenham, Everton, and Crystal Palace, have all watched the midfielder closely in recent months.

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However, Manchester United hold a distinct trump card in the race for his signature.

Hackney and Carrick share a professional bond from their time together on Teesside. Carrick spent three seasons as Boro boss before leaving the club, during which time he handed a teenage Hackney a regular starting spot and oversaw his development across 104 appearances in all competitions.

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Having thrived under Carrick's tutelage, the Redcar-born midfielder would almost certainly accept a transfer proposal from Manchester United to reunite with his former mentor on the grandest stage of his career yet.

A move to Old Trafford would see Hackney step into a midfield vacancy created by the departure of Casemiro at the end of last season.

While replacing a five-time Champions League winner is a daunting task, Hackney's high-energy style of play shares similarities to the Brazilian's optimal role. Like Casemiro, Hackney can operate in a deep-lying midfield role, too.

Michael Carrick overseeing training (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hackney is a combative, high-volume dueller, coupling steel with technical composure under pressure.

Crucially, the Boro midfielder possesses a forward-thinking and creative passing range, allowing him to dictate tempo and break lines from deep.

While Man United continue to track alternative targets like Atalanta's Ederson and Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, both of whom may yet sign for the club, Carrick likely sees Hackney as a perfect, long-term engine room investment.