Manchester City star's two words cast doubt on club future after Pep Guardiola exit

Addressing rumours linking him with a move away from Manchester, the 24-year-old Croatian initially sought to reassure supporters of his current happiness.

"We've all seen various rumours coming from every direction. I'm happy at Man City, I have everything I need," Gvardiol stated.

However, it was his closing remark regarding what lies ahead that could set alarm bells ringing for fans of the club.

Josko Gvardiol on Manchester City future: "We'll see"

Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Before the injury I played every match, almost full minutes. After the World Cup, we'll see."

This particular response casts doubt over his future, particularly given the operational shift currently unfolding at the club.

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Legendary manager Pep Guardiola has officially called time on his trophy-laden 10-year tenure at City, leaving the club needing to secure a successor capable of leading the team into a new era.

Gvardiol has racked up 122 appearances for Manchester City since his arrival in 2023. But, his momentum was heavily disrupted during the 2025/26 campaign.

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A significant mid-season injury restricted him to just 18 Premier League appearances and 25 total outings across all competitions during Guardiola's final year in charge.

While the versatile defender emphasises that his immediate focus remains on recovering his pre-injury form, his refusal to commit to Manchester City beyond the upcoming World Cup suggests the impending managerial appointment could impact his next move.

For a squad already facing the task of transitioning past the Guardiola era, losing one of Europe's most highly-rated defenders would represent a blow to the incoming boss.

Gvardiol is contracted to Manchester City until the summer of 2028.