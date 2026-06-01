Manchester City star's two words cast doubt on club future after Pep Guardiola exit
Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has commented on his Etihad Stadium future following Pep Guardiola's exit
Addressing rumours linking him with a move away from Manchester, the 24-year-old Croatian initially sought to reassure supporters of his current happiness.
"We've all seen various rumours coming from every direction. I'm happy at Man City, I have everything I need," Gvardiol stated.
However, it was his closing remark regarding what lies ahead that could set alarm bells ringing for fans of the club.
Josko Gvardiol on Manchester City future: "We'll see"
"Before the injury I played every match, almost full minutes. After the World Cup, we'll see."
This particular response casts doubt over his future, particularly given the operational shift currently unfolding at the club.
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Legendary manager Pep Guardiola has officially called time on his trophy-laden 10-year tenure at City, leaving the club needing to secure a successor capable of leading the team into a new era.
Gvardiol has racked up 122 appearances for Manchester City since his arrival in 2023. But, his momentum was heavily disrupted during the 2025/26 campaign.
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A significant mid-season injury restricted him to just 18 Premier League appearances and 25 total outings across all competitions during Guardiola's final year in charge.
While the versatile defender emphasises that his immediate focus remains on recovering his pre-injury form, his refusal to commit to Manchester City beyond the upcoming World Cup suggests the impending managerial appointment could impact his next move.
For a squad already facing the task of transitioning past the Guardiola era, losing one of Europe's most highly-rated defenders would represent a blow to the incoming boss.
Gvardiol is contracted to Manchester City until the summer of 2028.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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