Sean Dyche says Spurs are benefiting from fresh face after Mourinho appointment

Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes Tottenham’s players are enjoying “a window of relief” following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and appointment of Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese suffered his first defeat as Spurs boss with a loss at former club Manchester United on Wednesday but that came after three successive wins.

Dyche, whose side face Spurs in London on Saturday, thinks the players – and someone like a rejuvenated Dele Alli in particular – are clearly benefiting from a new face and fresh ideas.

“He (Mourinho) has gone into a very good situation and I think he knows that, there is not anything massively wrong,” said the Clarets boss.

“A new voice, a change of face, a change of rhetoric, a change of feeling, can often happen with a new manager who stimulates players in different ways.

“Some who have steady performances week in, week out are less affected but especially younger players like Dele Alli it seems like he has had real bounce and a spring in his step.

“I don’t think it is just him (Alli), there are other players who get that window of relief when things are getting a bit awkward which is what it seemed, from the outside, was happening at Tottenham.

“The pressure lifts when a new manager comes in and then you often see a calming-down period.

“That, not only the bounce when he goes in but the longer-term view when it calms down, is what Mourinho will definitely now be looking for.

“He certainly knows enough about the Premier League and I’m not about to start judging him with his record.”

Dyche has a few injury problems ahead of the trip with Kevin Long (hip), Ashley Barnes (groin), Ashley Westwood (groin) and Charlie Taylor (hamstring) all doubtful.

Phil Bardsley did not train on Thursday but Johann Berg Gudmundsson will miss out.

“It’s just unfortunate it’s a week of three games and tough games as well,” added Dyche.

“Generally, this season we have been good with the fitness side of things. Hopefully it’s just one of those things that have all come together.

“Barnesy is still getting on with it. His groin is still a bit sore – more of an over-use situation which is why we took him out the other night (against Manchester City) – but he has a strong chance to be back in it and starting this weekend.”