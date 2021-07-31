Shane Sutherland nets second-half winner as Inverness edge Arbroath in opener

Shane Sutherland’s second-half goal proved enough to give Inverness a 1-0 win in their cinch Championship opener at Arbroath.

Sutherland’s 65th-minute breakthrough gave Billy Dodds’ team the three points at Gayfield Park.

Sutherland came closest to breaking the deadlock before the break when his effort, following good work by Manu Duku, was cleared off the line.

The hosts had another let-off in the second half when Duku headed a cross by on-loan Norwich midfielder Reece McAlear past goalkeeper Derek Gaston, only to be denied by an offside flag.

Arbroath’s best chance came in the 62nd minute when Michael McKenna’s header was saved by visiting goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

And the decisive breakthrough came three minutes later when Sutherland raced through and dinked the ball over Gaston to win the game for Inverness.