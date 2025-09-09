How to watch Chile vs Uruguay: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier

Ben Brereton Diaz is Chile's most intriguing international figure, but he won't be heading to the World Cup

Watch Chile vs Uruguay as the South American sides face off in CONMEBOL qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Chile vs Uruguay: Key information ► Date: Tuesday 9 September 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET / 12:30am GMT (Wednesday) / 9:30am AEST (Wednesday) ► Venue: Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos, Santiago de Chile ► TV & Streaming: Fanatiz (US/Int) ► FREE stream: SBS On Demand (Australia) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Uruguay have already booked their spot in next year's World Cup under boss Marcelo Bielsa, and will now have their eyes set on the tournament next year.

The same cannot be said for Chile, who find themselves at the foot of the qualification table heading into the final game, without a win in their last five.

Nevertheless, for Bielsa's men, this game represents precious minutes to warm up to the main event next summer.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Chile vs Uruguay online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chile vs Uruguay for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Chile vs Uruguay for free in Australia.

National broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Chile vs Uruguay online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Chile vs Uruguay from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 5,000 servers across 60 countries and it's a no-brainer.

How to watch Chile v Uruguay in the US

Fans in the US can watch Chile v Uruguay with Fanatiz, who offer a range of packages and PPV match passes, so you're only paying for the football you want to watch.

Kick-off is at 7pm ET.

How to watch Chile vs Uruguay in the UK

There is no dedicated UK broadcaster for this fixture, but Fanatiz are offering an international service alongside their US offering.

Kick-off is at 12:30am BST, making this an early Wednesday morning start in the UK.

Chile v Uruguay: Match Preview

Chile may be glad to wave goodbye to the World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers, having endured 11 losses and four draws since it set off in 2023, with only two wins to their name.

Nevertheless, they will want to put on a show for their home crowd, perhaps in apology for their poor recent showings, if nothing else.

They boast Derby County loanee striker Ben Brereton Diaz in their ranks as the most eye-catching name to British audiences, with the 26-year-old having surprisingly declared for the country a few years ago.

With a talented pool of players to draw upon with a World Cup on their horizon, it will be as competitive as ever for the Uruguayans.

Led by former Leeds boss Bielsa, they have a midfield of Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Ugarte, with plenty of places in and around that unit still up for grabs.

There may be no work left to do in terms of the table, but that doesn't mean job done for Bielsa's charges.

FourFourTwo's Prediction

Chile 0-3 Uruguay

Based on recent form, this game may have been something of a mismatch anyway, but FourFourTwo predicts that the divergent spirits in each camp, mixed with the seeming gap in quality, could make for a difficult night for the hosts.