Leeds United outcast could be handed Elland Road lifeline as new signing becomes injury doubt
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier could be recalled to the Whites' squad to face Fulham this weekend
Leeds visit the capital following the international break but could be without first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri.
The Brazilian was signed from Olympique Lyonnais this summer and has started each of Leeds' three Premier League fixtures so far this campaign.
Perri has kept two clean sheets, versus Everton and Newcastle United, both at Elland Road, but did concede five in Leeds' heavy defeat by Arsenal.
Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri injured
FourFourTwo understands Perri has sustained an injury in training, the severity of which is not known at this stage, which could see Meslier recalled to the matchday squad as a result.
Wales international Karl Darlow is still thought to be preferred by manager Daniel Farke and is likely to deputise in Perri's place if the ex-Lyon stopper is not able to make the trip to London ahead of Saturday afternoon's fixture.
Meslier had been Farke's No.1 throughout his tenure as Leeds boss, until the end of last season when a string of high-profile errors threatened to cost the team automatic promotion from the Championship.
Darlow was installed as first choice for the final seven matches of Leeds' 2024-25 campaign, helping the Whites to the Championship title and a 100-point finish.
Meslier was left out of Leeds' pre-season squad which travelled to Dublin for a friendly with AC Milan last month, with Farke saying his attendance was not necessary following Perri's arrival and the availability of Darlow and third-choice goalkeeper Alex Cairns.
The Frenchman has also been allocated No.16 this term, having previously worn No.1 at Elland Road for several seasons.
Farke is expected to provide further details on the nature of Perri's injury during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Leeds are without club captain Ethan Ampadu and fellow central midfielder Ao Tanaka after the pair sustained knee injuries during the early part of this season.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
