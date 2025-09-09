A former Manchester United striker believes Alexander Isak was correct to act the way he did during the summer transfer window.

Isak refused to return to Newcastle United during pre-season, before eventually being allowed to join reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on deadline day.

Many criticised the Sweden international for the way he conducted himself throughout, after he trained away from his Magpies' team-mates and snubbed the PFA Player of the Year awards in the process.

Alexander Isak signed for Liverpool in a British record transfer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still yet to make his official debut for Liverpool, Isak is without any pre-season training and is expected to be slowly integrated on Merseyside in the next few weeks.

After his summer of madness was recently resolved, one former Premier League striker believes there are always two sides to any story.

Alexander Isak is currently away on international duty with Sweden (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If you've been in his position, you could understand," began Dwight Yorke when speaking to Jackpot City Casino recently. "I certainly have with my transfer from Aston Villa to Manchester United. It never really ends well when a player comes out and says he wants to move. It never really does.

"What I don't condone is not training, not participating, because ultimately he's still getting paid by the club, and he's still their player. Coming out and wanting to leave to go to a bigger club, it's happened all the time. So I don't understand how all these ex-players are saying all this and that.

These guys probably haven't been in those circumstances. But for the ones who have been in those circumstances, they totally get it. So you want to go and play for Liverpool, and no disrespect, Newcastle, Liverpool is a bigger club, and that's what players want.

“They want to go and play in all these big competitions, want to win major competitions. That's the only reason. He's given three years at Newcastle. You've seen Andy Cole made that transition from Newcastle as well.

"So it's not like it's never happened before. All these players and ex-players and all of those, fans, it's something that is common in the game. It's always been there for a number of years. So I don't understand the uproar when someone says he wants to leave because he wants to go to a bigger club.

"He wouldn't leave the club to go for a lesser club than Newcastle. That conversation wouldn't take place.But a bigger club, and that's what big clubs do, they go after players who are going to make their team better. And that's simply the case. So I don't get why it's become such an uproar. It's happened for years.

Dwight Yorke believes player power will always prevail (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Only the players who have been there could understand," continued Yorke. "For the players for whom a big transfer deal hasn't come in, they don't understand what it is or what the player is going through because he wants to go. And if a player wants to go, ideally, no club wants to lose their best player.

“Jack Grealish did it, £100million when he left Villa. So what is the big deal about him having to come out and say he wants to go to Liverpool? I just don't get it.

“I just think people are making so much of it when they haven't totally been in that position. It's, again, common. It's something that's happened all the time. You leave a football club to go to somewhere that is bigger and better. And ultimately, that's what players want. They want to play for the best teams in the world.”