How to watch Peru vs Paraguay: Live streams, TV info for World Cup qualifier
Pride is on the line as the two South American sides face off in Peru
Watch Peru vs Paraguay as the South American sides clash in the CONMEBOL qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup.
► Date: Tuesday 9 September 2025
► Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET / 12:30am GMT (Wednesday) / 9:30am AEST (Wednesday)
► Venue: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Lima
► TV & Streaming: Fanatiz (US)
► FREE stream: SBS On Demand (Australia)
Paraguay have confirmed their spot at the 2026 World Cup, sitting seven points clear of the play-off place following their recent 0-0 draw with Ecuador.
The same cannot be said of Peru, who will not be featuring in next year's tournament, after a string of tough results have left them second from bottom, and six points away from Venezuela in the play-offs.
Nevertheless, Paraguay will want to use every available minute of this upcoming game as preparation for next year's challenge.
Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Peru vs Paraguay online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Peru vs Paraguay for FREE - Live streams
You can watch Peru vs Paraguay for free in Australia.
National broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Peru vs Paraguay online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.
Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.
Watch Peru vs Paraguay from anywhere
Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.
Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.
NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.
How to watch Peru vs Paraguay in the US
Fans in the US can watch Peru vs Paraguay with Fanatiz, who offer a range of packages and PPV match passes, so you're only paying for the football you want to watch.
Kick-off is at 7pm ET.
How to watch Peru vs Paraguay in the UK
There is no dedicated UK broadcaster for this fixture.
Peru v Paraguay: Match Preview
This game will be the end of a tough qualification period for Peru, who have lost nine, drawn six and won just two of their games in this qualification period.
That record has dumped them out of World Cup contention, but they still have pride to play for as they host Paraguay in front of a home crowd.
The two met almost exactly two years ago in the reverse fixture, which ended in a goalless draw, so this could prove to be another tight contest.
FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America
Paraguay, having clinched one of the automatic qualification places, will now be fully in World Cup mode.
They will be without Julio Enciso through injury, but former Newcastle United man Miguel Almiron and Brighton's Diego Gomez should be enough to whet British appetites.
With places to battle for in Gustavo Alfaro's side, the Paraguayan's will not be taking this trip lightly.
FourFourTwo's Prediction
Peru 0-2 Paraguay
With little to play for for Peru, FourFourTwo reckons Paraguay will round off this qualification campaign with a win on the road, taking that momentum forward into the World Cup build-up.
