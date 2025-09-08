Alexander Isak now rated doubtful for next two Liverpool matches after international development

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is unlikely to feature from the start before next Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.

Liverpool's club-record signing Isak is not expected to be named in either of Arne Slot's starting lineups to face Burnley (14 Sep) or Atletico Madrid (17 Sep) after his minutes were limited during the international break.

Isak has not played a match, competitive or otherwise since May, missing out on Newcastle United's pre-season schedule after choosing not to travel with the team to the Far East where the club's tour took place.

Alexander Isak's Liverpool debut delayed

Alexander Isak warms up on the sideline as Sweden draw 2-2 with Slovakia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 25-year-old instead trained alone, including for a period of time at Real Sociedad's 'Zubieta' base, whilst still a Newcastle player.

Isak then trained separately to the rest of his Magpies teammates amid speculation surrounding his future, playing no part in Newcastle's domestic friendly matches or their first three games of the new Premier League season.

Alexander Isak signs for Liverpool in a British record transfer from Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

He sealed a transfer deadline day move to Liverpool last week after issuing a public statement disclosing his wish to leave Newcastle due to what he perceived as broken promises by the club's hierarchy. Isak consequently deemed the relationship irreparable and pushed for his Anfield move.

During the September international break, Isak did not start either of Sweden's matches versus Kosovo or Slovenia and did not get off the bench for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side during their 2-2 draw with the latter.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Isak admitted in his first interview as a Liverpool player that he had endured a difficult summer and despite efforts to maintain his general fitness, acknowledged match sharpness may be somewhat lacking.

Slot, therefore, is unlikely to select his new No.9 from the start when Liverpool visit Turf Moor this weekend.

Isak in Sweden training, September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the significance of the Reds' Champions League opener at home to Atletico Madrid, coupled with Hugo Ekitike's current form, starting Isak represents a risk the Dutchman is unlikely to take if Liverpool are keen to get off to a winning start in this season's league phase, too.

It was anticipated Isak may be given the opportunity to start for his country in Sweden's second World Cup qualifier of the international break, but Tomasson resisted the temptation, instead selecting Newcastle winger Anthony Elanga alongside Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres for the match in Kosovo.

Isak was introduced from the bench on 72 minutes, but with his country already trailing by two goals.