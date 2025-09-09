Arsenal star confirmed to miss his next match - following tough start to the season

A member of Mikel Arteta's side will miss his next match following a tough start to the new season.

With many Gunners players away on international duty at present, Arsenal have been closely watching several members of their squad, with injuries already piling up.

William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Christian Norgaard are all out on the sidelines at present, although one man in particular is now set to miss out for his country.

Arsenal man to miss out on international duty despite playing days ago

Some 12 players jetted off on international duty from Arsenal and Arteta will hope he has a positive squad update to provide ahead of Saturday's clash with Nottingham Forest.

But with competition for places high, being dropped at international level may come as a timely reminder of how cruel football can be, given the 18-year-old played just 90 minutes over the weekend.

As relayed by BBC Sport, Myles Lewis-Skelly has been left out of the England squad to play Serbia in the World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was only permitted to take a 23-man squad and has opted to leave Lewis-Skelly at home on this occasion. Jarell Quansah was left out of the pool for the game with Andorra, as per UEFA rules.

At club level, it has also been a struggle for the teenager, with Riccardo Calafiori edging ahead of him after scoring and performing well across the first month.

Lewis-Skelly trained on Monday at St George's Park with the rest of the England squad, but will now be given additional time off before returning to Arsenal ahead of the weekend.

Elsewhere, fellow Arsenal full-back Ben White is hoping to be available for Saturday's match with the Tricky Trees, having missed the last few weeks with injury.

Arteta is expected to provide an update on his squad on Friday, with the Gunners now looking to bounce back after defeat against reigning champions Liverpool before the September internationals.