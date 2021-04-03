Southampton transfer news: Ralph Hasenhuttl predicting busy summer at St Mary's

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is predicting a busy summer transfer window at the club but is confident of holding onto Danny Ings.

Ings has been rumoured to be a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero, who is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season, but Hasenhuttl believes the 28-year-old will remain with the Saints.

Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo, Hasenhuttl said: “[Ings] had a fantastic season last season and sine then he had a few injury problems and didn’t score that much, but he is still a very good striker. If he’s good enough to be an option for [City], I don’t know.

“I expect him to stay with us because he knows what he has with us.

“If one of the big clubs wants him, it is always difficult for us to keep a player with us.

“But I do not see this scenario in the summer to be honest.”

Ings, who signed from Liverpool in 2018, initially on loan, is contracted at his boyhood club until 2022. The England international has scored nine goals in all competitions so far this season, taking his total for the Saints to 34 from 66 appearances.

The most notable name out of contract at Southampton this summer is left-back Ryan Bertrand, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months.

