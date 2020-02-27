St Mirren boss Goodwin looking for good omens ahead of Aberdeen quarter-final clash

Jim Goodwin hopes Saturday night’s William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Aberdeen in Paisley proves to be a lucky omen for St Mirren.

The Buddies boss was captain of the Saints in October 2012 when they overcame the men from the Granite City at the same stage of the League Cup, before eventually going on to lift the trophy after a 3-2 win over Hearts in the final at Hampden Park the following March.

The sides were tied at 2-2 after extra-time at Pittodrie and Goodwin was one of the scorers in St Mirren’s dramatic 4-2 penalty shoot-out win.

Buoyed by the 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win at Motherwell on Tuesday night which took them six points clear of bottom side Hearts, Goodwin turned his attention to the Dons and the prospect of another cup run.

He said: “Of course it is about glory. It is all about giving the fans something to dream about as well.

“The fact that we are in the quarter-final is great for everyone involved and no doubt there will be a really good atmosphere.

“The last time we played Aberdeen in the quarter-final of a cup when I was here was 2012/13, so we all know what happened then and hopefully this is another good omen.

“In any cup competition it is on the day. I have always believed that throughout my career.

“Whether you are a big club or a small club, anyone is capable of beating anyone on a particular day and that has got to be our mind-set going into it.

“We were underdogs on Tuesday night, we were underdogs in the cup game previously against Motherwell and we will be underdogs again on Saturday and rightly so because when you look at the squad Aberdeen have got, we should be underdogs but we certainly don’t fear them.

“We are in a good place.

“We have had really good performances against Aberdeen in the league this year, we have beaten them at our place here early on this season, we have drawn against them recently.

“Every game has been really tight so we certainly have nothing to fear.”