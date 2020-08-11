St Mirren CEO believes Celtic postponement shows fragility of Scottish game

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick believes the decision to postpone the Buddies match with Celtic highlights the game’s current fragility.

Wednesday night’s Premiership fixture in Paisley was called off after Hoops defender Boli Bolingoli broke government public health guidance protocols by travelling to Spain and not quarantining on return.

The Parkhead side’s match against Aberdeen on Saturday is also off following Scottish government intervention.

Fitzpatrick noted that the decision underlined the fact that one player’s actions can affect the whole of Scottish football.

In a statement on St Mirren’s official website, he said: “We’ve learned at first hand within our club the importance of the testing regimen and 100 per cent adherence to all social distancing and hygiene protocols.

“It is bitterly disappointing that our game tomorrow has been postponed, but it underlines the hugely damaging consequences of even one player disregarding the new rules.

“We absolutely support the stance of the SFA and the SPFL in this matter.

“These necessary steps are there to protect our game, our players and the very future of every single club in the country.

“The stakes could not be higher and that is why as a club we will be constantly reinforcing the need for personal responsibility and vigilance.

“The Scottish game simply cannot afford to shoot itself in the foot.”