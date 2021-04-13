Steve Cooper impressed by Swansea’s mentality following Owls victory

Swansea boss Steve Cooper praised his side’s mentality following their 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Jamal Lowe scored his third goal in two games as he broke the deadlock in the 31st minute, turning in a pass from Andre Ayew.

Cooper brought on Connor Roberts in the 73rd minute and less than a minute later he crossed for Jay Fulton to power in the Swans’ second goal.

But Cooper said: “The blip isn’t over yet. It was a good positive response on Saturday and again tonight.

“The challenge for the boys tonight was to win again after Millwall and it was a real sign of the mentality that I want.

“Wednesday caused us a couple of issues in the first half and I thought we could have been more aggressive with our pressing.

“Andre Ayew made a good decision for Jamal Lowe’s finish and I thought we controlled the game and without the ball.

“These are important games and points matter more than ever at this stage of the season. To play like that over two games is really good.

“We are certainly chasing Watford now and when there’s a chance, it gives you hope. When you have hope you keep going.

“Until something is not possible, we will be fighting like we do. We have to keep picking up points and we won’t take anything for granted.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “It was a game of really small margins in terms of the great chance we had to get our noses in front.

“Once they got the goal, they seemed to then get a foothold in the game and dominated possession of the ball. It was always going to be a tough task then.

“We tried numerous things and got into threatening positions. We just couldn’t get the final contact on the ball.

“They got the second goal and it was a mountain to climb.

“I analysed the game and there were small frustrations within me.

“There was some really good stuff where we went toe-to-toe and matched them in terms of the quality. We have to find sustainability.

“The first goal is always important and we are disappointed with it. It was a goal that from our view should have been avoidable.

“The maths and numbers are still there. Without a doubt, we are looking towards the next three points on Saturday.”