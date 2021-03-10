Steven Gerrard responds to Liverpool speculation as pressure grows on Jurgen Klopp

Steven Gerrard says he wants Jurgen Klopp to remain as Liverpool manager for “many years”.

The Reds have slipped to eighth place in the Premier League table after losing six of their last seven matches.

Liverpool have also lost each of their last six top-flight matches at Anfield, having previously gone on a 68-game unbeaten home record.

Their torrid run of form has cast doubt on Klopp’s long-term future at the club, with Gerrard having been linked with the position.

The Liverpool legend has guided Rangers to Scottish Premiership title success this season.

But Gerrard believes Klopp is still the right man for the job and has no intention of returning to Merseyside just yet.

"We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute," he told ITV .

"I love him we hope he stays for a few more years - I've got a job here, I don't think it’s helpful to talk about this - I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years."

However, Gerrard did not rule out taking charge at Anfield at some point in the future.

"Liverpool is my club... is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is. But not yet and who's to say I'll ever be good enough?” he added.

"There's a lot of managers on this planet. We need to respect Jurgen first and foremost."

Meanwhile, Klopp ruled himself out of the Germany job after it was announced that Joachim Low will be stepping down after this summer’s European Championship.

“Am I available for the job of coach of the German national team in the summer? No,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

“Jogi Low did an incredible job for so many years. I think he is the longest servant we had in Germany and for sure one of the most successful.

“I understand that he wants to have this highlight of the European Championship and try to squeeze everything out what he can from this tournament and then someone else will do the job.

“I am pretty sure with the amount of really good German managers the German FA will find a good solution.

“After this summer, I will not be available as a potential coach for the German team.”

