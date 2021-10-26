Steven Gerrard to assess his squad options before Rangers host Aberdeen

Steven Gerrard will assess his squad options ahead of Rangers’ cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Midfielder Ryan Jack (calf) and attacker Ryan Kent (hamstring) are getting closer to making their returns.

Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Aberdeen have a major shortage of defenders.

Jack MacKenzie remains out and both Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay are ruled out after going off injured against Hibernian on Saturday.

Andrew Considine is also on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.