Thierry Henry in line for Bournemouth job

Championship Bournemouth want Thierry Henry to become their new manager, according to reports.

The Cherries, relegated from the Premier League last season, are currently under the caretaker charge of Jonathan Woodgate, following the sacking of Jason Tindall.

According to talkSPORT, the South Coast outfit are hopeful of making an appointment next week, having requested permission from the 43-year-old Frenchman's current club, CF Montreal, to speak to him.

Henry, who finished his career with side New York Red Bulls in 2014, has been in charge of fellow MLS side Montreal, previously known as Impact since November 2019. His only previous stint in the dugout was a rather disastrous spell at Monaco in 2018/19 in which he lost 11 out of 20 games.

Given his lack of managerial pedigree and the rigours of England’s second tier, a few eyebrows are bound to be raised if Arsenal's all-time record scorer does end up taking the job at the Vitality Stadium, but the Cherries are said to be keen on a star name making their way in management. Patrick Vieira and John Terry had both been linked with the job.

Bournemouth currently occupy the final play-off place in the Championship as they bid to bounce back up to the top flight at the first time of asking. Their first Premier League stay lasted five years and saw them finish ninth in 2016/17.

