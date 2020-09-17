Tiago Silva to miss out for Nottingham Forest

Tiago Silva is Nottingham Forest’s only injury absentee for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff.

The Portuguese midfielder has been ruled out until the end of September by boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Winger Joe Lolley has recently been absent due to shin splints but returned to feature in the Reds’ 2-0 loss to QPR last Saturday and will be available again.

Lamouchi has no further injury concerns, with defender Joe Worrall fully recovered from a knock.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris also has few concerns for the clash.

Both Joe Ralls and Lee Tomlin returned in last week’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Gavin Whyte has been suffering with a hamstring problem, however, and was sidelined for that game.

Striker Isaac Vassell has resumed training after a long-term quad injury, but may find the fixture comes too early for a comeback.