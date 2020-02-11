Time for talk is over at Ross County as we look to deliver – Stuart Kettlewell

Stuart Kettlewell has told Ross County the time for talk is over – now he wants to see action as the Staggies plot a route back up the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

The Dingwall outfit ended an eight-game run without a win against Livingston last week.

But co-manager Kettlewell is not getting carried away with the 2-0 triumph over Gary Holt’s Lions.

County have slipped to ninth but Kettlewell and partner Steven Ferguson are targeting victories against sixth-placed Hibernian on Wednesday night and St Johnstone – who sit two points better off – at the weekend as they look to mount a recovery mission.

“It was an excellent win and an excellent clean sheet against a team flying high,” said Kettlewell.

“But we’re going to stress this: it was one game of football.

“I’m reluctant to keep talking about what we’re going to do and what works and what doesn’t between games.

“We sometimes get lost in the habit of speaking too much than what’s going to transpire.

“What we have to do is go deliver. We’ve won one game, now it’s up to us to go deliver on the next two games.

“These games against Hibs and St Johnstone are two we really need to capitalise on so we can become a team that is really starting to churn out points.

“For Steven, myself and the players, I think we just want to get the sleeves rolled up and deliver on that aim.”