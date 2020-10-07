Timm Klose returns home to Switzerland to join Basel on loan from Norwich

Norwich defender Timm Klose has joined Swiss club Basel on loan with a view to a permanent move.

Klose, 32, who has not appeared for the Canaries in the Sky Bet Championship this season, will initially spend the rest of the campaign at Basel.

Norwich said on their website: “As part of the agreement, FC Basel will have the option of making the deal permanent for an undisclosed fee.”

Klose spent part of his youth career at Basel before moving to Germany and he joined Norwich from Wolfsburg for a reported £9.9million in January 2016.

He made 128 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, scoring 10 goals, but featured only seven times in the Premier League last term before the club were relegated.

His only appearance for Norwich during the current season was in last month’s Carabao Cup defeat at Luton.