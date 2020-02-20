Timo Werner says Liverpool are "the best team in the world" in response to transfer rumours

Werner was on hand to help RB Leipzig to a 1-0 away victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The German striker's penalty was the difference in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

If reports are to be believed, Werner may be scoring more goals on English soil in the future - in the red of Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has been linked to the Premier League leaders over the past couple of transfer windows.

After the win over Spurs, Werner was full of praise for Liverpool and somewhat humbled by their interest in him.

"I know Liverpool is the best team in the moment in the world," Werner said to Viasport (via the Metro).

"When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.

"But in case of that, it’s a pleasure but I know at Liverpool there are a lot of good players and I know I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."

Werner is reported to have a £50m release clause in his contract which runs until 2023.

His goal against Spurs was his 26th of the season so far, not to mention the 10 assists he's provided for teammates.

Stylistically, Werner's sharpness and intelligence is thought to be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

But the Anfield recruitment team were reported to be proceeding with caution in their pursuit of the player.

Figures behind the scenes are believed to be taking their time to be absolutely sure of Werner's mentality before throwing him into a high-performance, pressurised environment.

READ MORE...

How Barcelona's new striker Martin Braithwaite went from spending two years in a wheelchair to signing for one of the world's biggest clubs

34 years on: How Silvio Berlusconi's reign as AC Milan owner shaped modern football