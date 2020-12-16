Tony Mowbray delighted with result as Blackburn fight back for Rotherham win

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray said “football is all about the result” after his side snatched a late 2-1 Championship win over Rotherham.

Michael Smith’s second goal at Ewood in as many visits gave Rotherham a deserved 61st-minute lead but Liverpool loan star Harvey Elliott’s well-taken finish levelled the scores in the 80th minute.

Adam Armstrong completed the turnaround deep into injury time by converting Daniel Ayala’s knock-down from close range.

It ended Blackburn’s three-match winless run and made it four wins in six at Ewood.

Mowbray said: “Football is all about the result isn’t it?

“I would have sat here with a 1-0 defeat and said ‘we weren’t good enough, couldn’t break them down, we didn’t create enough chances, gave them a goal’.

“And yet I’m not, I’m talking about a 2-1 win.”

Mowbray said the opposition’s style did not suit his side’s, adding: “I think in spells we were OK.

“If football is about styles and I know some high profile Premier League managers have talked about it this week – their style doesn’t suit our style I would have to suggest.

“There’s no right way or wrong way to play football and yet when they don’t play in their own half, it’s hard to take the ball off them in their own half and restricts our opportunities to score goals the way we have been this year.

“They ask questions of you, I think they are very good at what they do and that’s why they can get enough points and win enough games to stay in the Championship.”

Rotherham have lost four of the last five and only goal difference is keeping them outside the bottom three.

Boss Paul Warne said the result “stings”.

He said: “(We had chances through Matt Crooks) Crooksy two against one and then Freddie (Ladapo), near-post header so it’s disappointing not to come away with anything but I thought we played really well. Out of possession we were excellent.

“We stopped them from switching it. I just thought we grew into it, I thought we created the best chances.

“My keeper made one save the whole night. So to come here like that makes me really proud but wow does it sting. That late on, the eighth minute of injury time.

“It’s pretty hard on the lads and I don’t think they deserved that but unfortunately maybe you just don’t get the bounce with the position we’re in.

“We haven’t lost – well we have lost – because of the seven minutes but unfortunately we just didn’t take our chances tonight and I think if we had have taken our chances, the game might have been out of sight.

“If we play at that level, we’ll pick up points. But it feels really sore at the moment.”