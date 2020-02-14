Tony Watt in line for Motherwell start

Tony Watt is set to make his first start for Motherwell in the Ladbrokes Premiership game against St Mirren at Fir Park on Saturday.

Striker Chris Long is out with a thigh injury and Mikael Ndjoli has a knee problem which he will have scanned.

Watt, 26, signed for Well until the end of the season last Friday after leaving CSKA Sofia in January.

The former Celtic attacker came off the bench against St Mirren in the William Hill Scottish Cup and against St Johnstone in midweek but could play from the start much quicker than manager Stephen Robinson anticipated.

Robinson said: “Chris Long won’t be available, probably be out for a couple of weeks.

“Unfortunately Mikael Ndjoli, whom we thought would get a little run in the side now got injured in training. He felt a lot better this morning, which is positive, but we will get a scan.

“So we have to make a decision whether Tony Watt is ready to start the game.

“I don’t feel he quite is but needs must and we have young Ross Maciver, who certainly didn’t let us down against Hibs and he can get better and better.”