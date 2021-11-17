Tottenham add goalkeeping coach Marco Savorani to backroom staff
By PA Staff
Tottenham have appointed Marco Savorani as first-team goalkeeper coach.
Savorani joins Antonio Conte’s backroom staff after recently finishing a seven-year spell with Serie A side Roma, where he worked with Alisson Becker before the Brazilian’s move to Liverpool.
The 56-year-old previously worked with Conte at Siena and held similar roles at Atalanta, Chievo and Piacenza.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.