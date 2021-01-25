Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: PSG still want Dele Alli despite Spurs rejecting three offers last summer

Dele Alli has endured a rocky relationship with Jose Mourinho since his appointment as Tottenham Hotspur manager in November 2019 and could be loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain.

After an initial resurgence in Mourinho’s first few games, Alli has increasingly found himself cut adrift and subject to thinly veiled criticism over his attitude and work ethic.

One of the stars of the Mauricio Pochettino era, Alli might still be reunited with his former manager at PSG before the end of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

PSG haven’t been deterred by their failed pursuit of Alli during the last window, when Daniel Levy turned down three separate offers for the England international.

Despite Spurs’ determination to keep Alli, he has barely featured under Mourinho this season. Since being substituted at half time of the opening-day defeat to Everton, he has had just three brief cameos in the Premier League.

His most recent outing came against Marine in the FA Cup third round earlier this month, highlighting his reduced status.

Alli has often not even made the bench and knows that he needs to be playing regularly if he is to have any chance of forcing his way back into the England squad.

Once a mainstay of Gareth Southgate’s midfield, poor form and lack of playing time at club level has seen him fall by the wayside.

Although Mourinho is happy to let Alli leave, Levy will only consider sanctioning a loan move for the 24-year-old, who remains under contract until 2024.

As ever, the Spurs chairman is prepared to wait until the final day of the transfer window to conclude the deal in the hope of agreeing the best possible terms with PSG.

Pochettino was able to get the most out of Alli during their time working together and hopes that a move to the French capital will revitalise his flagging fortunes.