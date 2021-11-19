Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte identifies Everton’s Jordan Pickford as Hugo Lloris successor

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is reportedly one of the players being considered by Tottenham as a long-term successor for Hugo Lloris.

The Spurs captain is in the final year of his contract and his future remains uncertain.

According to the Telegraph, new boss Antonio Conte wants a homegrown keeper to provide competition for Lloris next season if he extends his stay, or to emerge as a new No.1.

Pickford is one of the candidates being considered after nailing down the first-choice spot for England and Everton in recent years.

The 27-year-old is likely to command a fee of more than £25 million – the sum the Toffees forked out to sign him from Sunderland in 2017.

Lloris is seven years Pickford’s senior, but could yet agree a short-term extension to his contract in north London.

Pickford, who played a key role in helping England reach the final of Euro 2020 in the summer and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, could be ready for a new challenge if Everton can’t offer him European football.

Rafael Benitez’s side are currently 11th in the standings, one point behind Tottenham, who are hoping to challenge for a top-four spot once again under Conte’s tutelage.

While managing director Fabio Paratici is in charge of transfers at Spurs, his compatriot will certainly be consulted about who should fill Lloris’ gloves.

The Frenchman has been a mainstay for the club for almost a decade, having first joined from Lyon in the summer of 2012.

Lloris has made 385 appearances for Spurs in that time in all competitions.

