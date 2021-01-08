Tottenham transfer news: Christian Eriksen could return from Inter Milan if Dele Alli joins PSG

Reports in Italy claim that Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen could return to Tottenham on loan this month as part of a transfer triangle involving Dele Alli and PSG’s Leandro Paredes.

The Denmark international departed north London for the Serie A club a year ago in a €20 million deal, but has struggled to make an impact in Italy.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said before Christmas that Eriksen was for sale, and Gazzetta dello Sport reports that he could move back to Spurs.

Jose Mourinho is keen on the idea and Eriksen isn’t against it, and intermediaries are already at work to arrange a loan deal despite no official contact being made between the clubs yet.

The move could spark a domino effect, as Eriksen's arrival would see Alli, who is out of favour at Tottenham, join up with his former mentor Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.

However, the French champions’ sporting director Leonardo will only agree to a loan move for Alli, and in turn PSG midfielder Paredes could head to Inter to complete the triangle.

The series of loans would help keep costs down for all three clubs during a financially demanding period, as well as providing them all with new options in midfield.

Eriksen has failed to nail down a starting spot at Inter under coach Antonio Conte, starting just five games this season without scoring a goal or providing an assist.

NOW READ

FEATURE 8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?