Transfer news: Chelsea and Tottenham reject chance to sign Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is unlikely to be playing in the Premier League next season, according to reports.

The France international looks set to leave Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan giants in financial trouble.

The La Liga side need to reduce their wage bill by around £170m before they can register new players.

Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal have agreed deals to join Barcelona, but none will be able to play until the club has trimmed its expenditure on salaries.

The same applies to Lionel Messi, who has reportedly agreed to a 50 per cent wage cut to stay at Barcelona for another five years.

Griezmann has been identified as expendable by the Blaugrana and a buyer is being sought.

But according to the Daily Star, a move to the Premier League is not on the agenda for the Frenchman.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City are said to have turned down the chance to bring Griezmann to England.

The Blues are on the lookout for an out-and-out centre-forward and do not want to spend a large sum on a second striker like the Barcelona man.

Erling Haaland remains their primary transfer target as Thomas Tuchel seeks to bolster his attack.

Manchester City are also looking at other players; namely Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.

The most likely option for Griezmann appears to be a return to Atletico Madrid, the club he left two years ago.

Staying out of negotiations for the 30-year-old was probably wise for both Chelsea and City.

Griezmann's age is such that, while he is still several years away from retirement, his peak years may already be behind him.

By comparison, Kane is 27 and Haaland is 20. Those ages are much more appealing to clubs like Chelsea and City.

Griezmann is also thought to be on huge money at Barcelona, who are also hoping to recoup a fee for the World Cup winner.

All in all it is not really a surprise that Chelsea and City have opted to sit out of this race.

