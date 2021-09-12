Transfer news: Manchester City join Liverpool in race for Jude Bellingham

Manchester City are ready to enter the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer, according to reports.

The former Birmingham City midfielder moved to Signal Iduna Park in 2020 and has now established himself as a regular starter.

Bellingham also impressed on international duty for England during the recent round of World Cup qualifiers.

Jadon Sancho, a former team-mate of Bellingham's at Dortmund, returned to the Premier League this summer.

It is widely felt that the 18-year-old's long-term future lies in English football too, and Liverpool were linked with him earlier this week.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City have now added Bellingham to their transfer wish list.

The Premier League champions are prepared to rival Liverpool, plus other suitors around Europe, for the signature of the precociously gifted teenager.

Fernandinho will be 37 by the time his contract expires at the Etihad Stadium next summer, and City are on the lookout for a long-term successor to the Brazilian.

While Bellingham is by no means the same type of player as Fernandinho, the report states that City rate him highly.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also thought to hold an interest in the Dortmund midfielder.

It is worth pointing out, though, that Bellingham is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2025.

This is only his second season at the club and he has only played 33 games in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Bellingham rejected offers from elsewhere to sign for Dortmund in 2020 because he believed it was the right place for his development.

It is far from guaranteed that the 18-year-old will return to English football as early as next summer.

Dortmund are also expected to lose Erling Haaland in 2022 and will not want to let another of their most talented prospects leave without a fight.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea should not get their hopes up just yet.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

LIVERPOOL Was Liverpool's quiet transfer window a missed opportunity?

QUIZ! Can you name all the clubs in this season's Champions League?

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2022 All we know about the new game so far