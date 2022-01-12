Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker back for Liverpool against Arsenal

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson Becker have returned to training after Covid absences and will rejoin the squad for the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at home to Arsenal.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara (hip) and striker Divock Origi (knee) remain absent, as do Africa Cup of Nations trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

Left-back Andy Robertson has overcome a knock sustained at the weekend so manager Jurgen Klopp has a strong squad from which to choose.

Arsenal could be without a number of key players for the trip to Anfield.

Granit Xhaka (Covid) will be assessed ahead of the game, as will Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are all with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool provisional squad: Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Morton, Gordon.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Lokonga, Patino, Xhaka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah.