Trending

UCL draw: Liverpool play Real, Man City meet Borussia Dortmund

By

Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid while Chelsea facing FC Porto and Manchester City take on Borussia Dortmund following the conclusion of the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday

Champions League

Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid while Chelsea facing FC Porto and Manchester City take on Borussia Dortmund following the conclusion of the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday.

Holders Bayern Munich are set to face off against last year's losing semi-finalist Paris Saint-Germain, while 13-time champions Real Madrid were drawn against 2019-20 champions Liverpool in the last eight.

Elsewhere, runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will face  German outfit Borussia Dortmund and FC Porto will play host an in-form Chelsea.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place on 6 and 7 April, with the second leg set to follow the following week, while the semi-finals will commence on 27 and 28 April.

Champions League quarter-final draw:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund 

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain 

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Champions League semi-final draw:

Bayern Munich/Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City/ Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid/Liverpool vs FC Porto/Chelsea 

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save up to 58% - get a quarterly FFT sub for only £12.25.

NOW READ 

CHELSEA Who does Chelsea's loan system work for? How Patrick Bamford left for better things

CHRIS FLANAGAN Son Heung-min's incredible journey to the top: how the Tottenham star made it

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know