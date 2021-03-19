UCL draw: Liverpool play Real, Man City meet Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid while Chelsea facing FC Porto and Manchester City take on Borussia Dortmund following the conclusion of the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday.

Holders Bayern Munich are set to face off against last year's losing semi-finalist Paris Saint-Germain, while 13-time champions Real Madrid were drawn against 2019-20 champions Liverpool in the last eight.

Elsewhere, runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will face German outfit Borussia Dortmund and FC Porto will play host an in-form Chelsea.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place on 6 and 7 April, with the second leg set to follow the following week, while the semi-finals will commence on 27 and 28 April.

Champions League quarter-final draw:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Champions League semi-final draw:

Bayern Munich/Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City/ Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid/Liverpool vs FC Porto/Chelsea

