Wayne Routledge signs up for 10th season at Swansea

Wayne Routledge has signed a new one-year deal at Swansea.

The 35-year-old was out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 season but will now complete a decade at the Liberty Stadium after agreeing fresh terms.

Routledge joined the Swans from Newcastle in 2011 and has made 284 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals.

The winger netted twice in a 4-1 win at Reading as Swansea clinched sixth on a dramatic final day of the regular season, but he missed both legs of the Welsh club’s play-off semi-final defeat to Brentford through injury.

“It’s been an incredible ride so far – I’m coming up to 10 years of service at Swansea City and that means a lot,” Routledge told the club’s website.

“Reaching 300 appearances here would be a really nice achievement. I am not too far away, but more important is that the gaffer, the club, my team-mates and the fans want me here, and that’s what I feel.

“I know people will look at my age and say I’m coming to the end of my career, but all I’m concentrating on is football.

“I’m not thinking what happens at the end of the new season, or what do I do whenever I finish playing. If I did that then I’m not focusing on the team, and doing my best to help push us forward.”

Swansea also announced on Friday that American businessman and Houston Dynamo co-owner Jake Silverstein has been appointed to the their board after finalising “significant investment” in the club.

A club statement said that Silverstein’s investment had been matched with additional funds from the entity controlled by majority shareholders Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien.