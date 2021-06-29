Who are the BBC commentators for England vs Germany at Euro 2020?

Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas have been given the big role of commentating on England vs Germany at Euro 2020.

Mowbray is the BBC's chief football commentator, regularly given their big live games and heard every week on Match of the Day highlights.

The 49-year-old has been the Beeb's top commentator since the 2010 World Cup, following the retirement of legend John Motson.

Jermaine Jenas is also a regular pundit on the BBC, and is the co-commentator for many of their biggest live matches, as well as appearing on the Match of the Day sofa and BBC One magazine programme The One Show.

During his playing career, Jenas played for Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as making 21 appearances for England, and being selected in the Three Lions' 2006 World Cup squad.

Euro 2020: Who are the BBC's commentators and pundits?

Euro 2020: Who are ITV's commentators and pundits?

England v Germany live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world