Euro 2020: Who are ITV's commentators and pundits?

Television coverage of Euro 2020 will be shared between the BBC and ITV this summer, making every game available to watch on terrestrial channels.

A host of ex-internationals from England, Scotland and Wales are cast as pundits for ITV's coverage of the tournament, with a former European Championship winner also added to the mix. Further to that, four current professionals make up the star-studded cast of pundits ready to analyse the Euros.

ITV will air the final two games in Group D on 22 June at 8pm, when Scotland take on Croatia and England take on Czech Republic to decide on the group's final standings. England's game will be shown on ITV 1, while Scotland's crucial fixture will broadcast on ITV 4.

Both the BBC and ITV will broadcast the final of the Euros on Sunday 11 July, though the knockout games are decided by first picks. The BBC will have the first and second pick of the games for both the last 16 and quarter-final stages, while ITV has first pick from the two semi-final fixtures.

Patrick Vieira joins ITV's punditry team for Euro 2020 as the only previous winner of the tournament, having achieved the feat in 2000. To add some spice to the studio, Vieira's on-pitch nemesis Roy Keane also joins the team.

Former England internationals Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Ashley Cole and Eni Aluko will feature throughout the tournament, while former Scotland internationals Graeme Souness and John Collins are also added to the mix, alongside ex-Wales striker Robert Earnshaw.

There are four current professionals still playing who are also part of the punditry team, with Newport County's Joe Ledley, Racing Louisville's Nadia Nadim, Aberdeen's Scott Brown, and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend all working for ITV this summer.

Finally, Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes, who guided the club to the Women's Super League title and Champions League final this season, is joined by Nigel De Jong.

Presenters

Mark Pougatch

Seema Jaswal

Reshmin Chowdhury

Pundits

Ian Wright

Roy Keane

Gary Neville

Patrick Vieira

Graeme Souness

Ashley Cole

Eni Aluko

Robert Earnshaw

Emma Hayes

Nigel de Jong

John Collins

Joe Ledley

Nadia Nadim

Scott Brown

Andros Townsend

Commentators

Sam Matterface

Clive Tyldesley

Jo Speight

Seb Hutchinson

Tom Gayle

Co-commentators

Lee Dixon

Ally McCoist

John Hartson

Peter Walton (refereeing analysis)

Reporters

Gabriel Clarke

Michelle Owen

Raman Bhardwaj

