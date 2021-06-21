Euro 2020: Who are ITV's commentators and pundits?
By Ryan Dabbs
ITV have announced a line-up of pundits that includes a host of ex-England, Scotland, and Wales internationals.
Television coverage of Euro 2020 will be shared between the BBC and ITV this summer, making every game available to watch on terrestrial channels.
A host of ex-internationals from England, Scotland and Wales are cast as pundits for ITV's coverage of the tournament, with a former European Championship winner also added to the mix. Further to that, four current professionals make up the star-studded cast of pundits ready to analyse the Euros.
ITV will air the final two games in Group D on 22 June at 8pm, when Scotland take on Croatia and England take on Czech Republic to decide on the group's final standings. England's game will be shown on ITV 1, while Scotland's crucial fixture will broadcast on ITV 4.
Both the BBC and ITV will broadcast the final of the Euros on Sunday 11 July, though the knockout games are decided by first picks. The BBC will have the first and second pick of the games for both the last 16 and quarter-final stages, while ITV has first pick from the two semi-final fixtures.
BBC Who are the BBC's commentators and pundits?
BATTLE BBC vs ITV: Which side has the best punditry panel ahead of Euro 2020?
Patrick Vieira joins ITV's punditry team for Euro 2020 as the only previous winner of the tournament, having achieved the feat in 2000. To add some spice to the studio, Vieira's on-pitch nemesis Roy Keane also joins the team.
Former England internationals Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Ashley Cole and Eni Aluko will feature throughout the tournament, while former Scotland internationals Graeme Souness and John Collins are also added to the mix, alongside ex-Wales striker Robert Earnshaw.
There are four current professionals still playing who are also part of the punditry team, with Newport County's Joe Ledley, Racing Louisville's Nadia Nadim, Aberdeen's Scott Brown, and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend all working for ITV this summer.
Finally, Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes, who guided the club to the Women's Super League title and Champions League final this season, is joined by Nigel De Jong.
Presenters
Mark Pougatch
Seema Jaswal
Reshmin Chowdhury
Pundits
Ian Wright
Roy Keane
Gary Neville
Patrick Vieira
Graeme Souness
Ashley Cole
Eni Aluko
Robert Earnshaw
Emma Hayes
Nigel de Jong
John Collins
Joe Ledley
Nadia Nadim
Scott Brown
Andros Townsend
Commentators
Sam Matterface
Clive Tyldesley
Jo Speight
Seb Hutchinson
Tom Gayle
Co-commentators
Lee Dixon
Ally McCoist
John Hartson
Peter Walton (refereeing analysis)
Reporters
Gabriel Clarke
Michelle Owen
Raman Bhardwaj
NOW READ
CALENDAR Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament
FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates
REFS Euro 2020 referees revealed: who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.