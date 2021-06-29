Who are the BBC commentators for Sweden vs Ukraine at Euro 2020?

Jonathan Pearce and Martin Keown will commentater on the final last-16 game between Sweden and Ukraine at Euro 2020.

Pearce is one of the BBC's leading football commentators, regularly featuring on Match of the Day highlights and and other live games on the BBC.

The 61-year-old has commentated at four World Cup's, four European Championships, and two Women's World Cups since joining the BBC.

Martin Keown is also a regular pundit on the BBC, and is the co-commentator for many of their biggest live matches. He also covers the Champions League for Irish broadcaster TV3.

During his playing career, Keown played most notably for Arsenal for 11 years, while he also made 43 appearances for England between 1992 and 2002. He represented England at four major tournaments, including the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

Euro 2020: Who are the BBC's commentators and pundits?

Euro 2020: Who are ITV's commentators and pundits?

Sweden v Ukraine live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world